SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $33.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPNE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of SPNE opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.29.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. SeaSpine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 499,750 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,874,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 159,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

