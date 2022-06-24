SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $15.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 33,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $311,944.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,131.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 85.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $992.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.