SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $11.70 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $992.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCWX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 22,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,459.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. State Street Corp lifted its position in SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

