Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.09 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

