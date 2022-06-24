Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 140 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,329.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.27.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.