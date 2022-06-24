Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of KINS Technology Group worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KINZ opened at $10.02 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

