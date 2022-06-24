Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47. The firm has a market cap of $180.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

