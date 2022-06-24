Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,929 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $145.54 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.69 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

