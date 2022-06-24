Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

NYSE C opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

