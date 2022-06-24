Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 5,704 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

