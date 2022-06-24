Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 665 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,612,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

