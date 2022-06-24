SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.