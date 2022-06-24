Simble Solutions Limited (ASX:SIS) Insider Daniel Tillett Acquires 2,137,285 Shares

Simble Solutions Limited (ASX:SIS – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett acquired 2,137,285 shares of Simble Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,235.57 ($13,358.03).
Daniel Tillett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Daniel Tillett bought 4,166,667 shares of Simble Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.01 ($52,083.34).
Simble Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Simble Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simble Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.