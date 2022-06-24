Simble Solutions Limited (ASX:SIS) Insider Daniel Tillett Acquires 2,137,285 Shares

Simble Solutions Limited (ASX:SIS – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett acquired 2,137,285 shares of Simble Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,235.57 ($13,358.03).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Daniel Tillett bought 4,166,667 shares of Simble Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.01 ($52,083.34).

Simble Solutions Limited provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for carbon reporting, energy intelligence, and business productivity in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Vietnam. Its platforms include CarbonView, an enterprise grade carbon and sustainability reporting platform that allows companies to measure and reduce carbon emissions and meet their reporting standards; and SimbleSense, an integrated hardware and real-time software solution, which enables businesses to visualize, control, and monetize their energy systems.

