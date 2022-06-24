SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.