Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 82 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,748,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,113,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Walmart by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.36. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $338.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

