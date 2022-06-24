Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on July 20th

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
NASDAQ:SLHGP opened at $12.34 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14.
Skylight Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHGP)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.