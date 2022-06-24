SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.66

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.66 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 5784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

