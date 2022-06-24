Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Southern Copper traded as low as $53.20 and last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 4838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

SCCO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after acquiring an additional 675,694 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,024,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

