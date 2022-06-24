SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Holdings Boosted by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 2.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XME. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,908 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $43.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

