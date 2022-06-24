SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBIG opened at $2.51 on Friday. SpringBig has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a loyalty and marketing automation platform in the cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

