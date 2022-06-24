SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SBIG opened at $2.51 on Friday. SpringBig has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.44.
About SpringBig (Get Rating)
