SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 77 to SEK 68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SSAB AB (publ) traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 2241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.2045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

