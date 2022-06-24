St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.79

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,275.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,455,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,734,733.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,444. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,663,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,248,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 60.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

