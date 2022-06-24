Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.87

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.87 and last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 3937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.02.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,424,000 after buying an additional 98,674 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 99,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

