State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $62.89 on Friday. State Street has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.