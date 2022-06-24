Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLJF. TD Securities cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of STLJF opened at $24.56 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

