Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.54

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.54 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 1789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.
SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
