Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.54

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.54 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 1789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Get Stericycle alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.