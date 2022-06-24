STERIS’ Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for STERIS’ in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$219.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.03 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.