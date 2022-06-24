StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 million, a PE ratio of 137.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

