StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
