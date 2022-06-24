StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

