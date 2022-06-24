StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.21.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu bought 19,645 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

