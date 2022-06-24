StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Kokino LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

