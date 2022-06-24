StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
COE stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.50.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.
About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
