StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIX opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.