StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRCP opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.