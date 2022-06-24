StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ISR opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 56.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

