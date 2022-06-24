StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

