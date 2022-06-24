StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
