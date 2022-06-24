StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NAII opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

