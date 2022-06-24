StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NAII opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.93.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%.
About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
