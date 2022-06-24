Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.47 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

SUMO stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $65,395.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,607.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,043.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,462 shares of company stock worth $742,253 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

