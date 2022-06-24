Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.43.

SUN stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 200,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10,831.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 197,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

