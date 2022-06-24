Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) & Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Head to Head Analysis

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunshine Biopharma and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Syneos Health 0 2 7 0 2.78

Syneos Health has a consensus price target of $98.78, suggesting a potential upside of 41.29%. Given Syneos Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Syneos Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health $5.21 billion 1.38 $234.83 million $2.31 30.26

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health 4.54% 13.33% 5.40%

Summary

Syneos Health beats Sunshine Biopharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development. This segment also provides individual services, including product development and regulatory consulting, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, clinical monitoring, technology-enabled patient recruitment and engagement, clinical home health, clinical trial diversity, biometric, and regulatory affair services. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communication services; and consulting services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

