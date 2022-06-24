Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 23790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several analysts have commented on SHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

