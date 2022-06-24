Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.
In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
