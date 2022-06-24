Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Symbolic Logic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOL Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

