T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $135.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.68.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.