Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

TALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $212,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,291,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,173,743.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,117 shares of company stock valued at $38,830,271 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 114,998 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 137,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,866 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TALO opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

