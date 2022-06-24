Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

TRGP opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after acquiring an additional 847,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

