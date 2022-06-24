TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX makes up approximately 1.7% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

In related news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,529,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.07 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.