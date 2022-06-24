TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIXT opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

