Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.56

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 1079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

