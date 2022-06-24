The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,449 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 6.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $70,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

