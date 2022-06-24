The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

